Pyne Heads Global Distribution For Disney TV, Media

Disney is forming a new integrated global television distribution unit in the wake of the upcoming January 2008 retirement of Disney-ABC Worldwide Television President Laurie Younger.





Younger will be available to help with the transition between now and her exit date, according to the company.





Former Disney and ESPN Networks Affiliate Sales and Marketing President Ben Pyne will take over as president of Global Distribution, Disney-ABC Worldwide Television & Disney Media Networks. He will oversee the new unit, which combines several existing distribution-focused departments





Pyne will report to Anne Sweeney, co-chair of the Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney-ABC Television Group and to Walt Disney Studios President Alan Bergman. But for ESPN domestic matters, Pyne will still report to Sean Bratches, executive VP, sales and marketing, ESPN and ABC Sports.





Pyne will now oversee international distribution and sales of all Disney entertainment and news content, as well as domestic distribution of television content handled by Disney-ABC Domestic Television, and will assume responsibility of the ABC Television Network’s affiliate relations department.





Also as part of the moves, David Preschlack has been named executive VP, Disney & ESPN Networks Affiliate Sales and Marketing.