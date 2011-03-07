PWC Study: More TV Now Viewed On Computer Than TV

Consumers are spending about 20 hours per week accessing

digital content-including video games and print content--on a cell phone,

computer, or mobile device, with the majority of that TV shows, movies and

other videos.

That is according to a just-released consumer research study

from PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers). The study found that across all age groups,

respondents watched 12.4 hours of TV shows/videos and movies online, while

only 8.9 hours of that content on network TV and basic and pay cable.

Not surprisingly, the 44 and under crowd do the majority of

that digital viewing, but even the 45-59 age group was close to even, with 9

hours of traditional video watching vs. 8.3 hours of online video viewing.

Mobile devices trailed as the screen of preference, in line

with PWC's forecasts that mobile TV is a very small percentage (1%) of the

total TV subscription marketplace. The study found that 80% of respondents

would not pay a premium for early access to content on their mobile device.

When asked about the ways they obtain movie content, only

12.9% cited purchasing via VOD

from their cable company, which put that ninth on the list

behind streaming from Hulu for free (30.7%), renting from an actual

brick and mortar store (23.3%), or borrowing one from a friend or relative

(19.8%). The two top answers were renting an actual copy from a Netflix (42.6%)

and renting an online copy (31.7%).

The study was based on a survey of 560

people, including focus groups. The margin of error is 5%-10%.

The FCC has been promoting moving broadcasters off some of

their spectrum to free it up for high-bandwidth broadband delivery of, among

other things, video. It has also in the midst of a proceeding to figure out how

to unite online and traditional video through the TV set to use that as a way

to drive broadband adoption given that 99% of homes have a TV set already,

while only 75%-80% have a computer.