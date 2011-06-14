PwC Reports 3.1% Increase in Entertainment and Media Spending

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers' 12th

annual Global Entertainment and Media Outlook report, entertainment and media spending

in the U.S. increased for the first time since 2007, reported

the New York Times.

PwC reports that spending increased by 3.1% in 2010,

while predicting a gain of 3.5% percent with growth continuing in the single

digits from 2012 through 2015, the article said. Ad spending in the U.S. increased 5.4% from

2009; that year's report noted that ad spending had fallen 14.4% from 2008. The

jump from -14.4% to 5.4% marks the largest yearly gain in the annual reports.

"The pace of advertising recovery happened at a much

faster pace than expected," said Stefanie Kane, entertainment, media and

communications partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. "Driven largely by the

surging digital revolution, the consumer migration to digital has continued at

an ever faster pace and advertisers are responding by seeking greater

involvement with the consumer's experience."

The annual report focused on the growing presence of

digital media and devices, and claimed that digital has become the standard for

entertainment and media executives in the industry. The report bases its

prediction that ad spending will increase in the next five years on the

continuous growth of the digital media landscape, and increases in Internet access

and advertising spending.

Total entertainment and media spending is predicted to

grow from $443 billion in 2010 to $555 billion in 2015, with a growth rate of

4.6%. Television advertising on broadcast, online and mobile TV will see growth

as well.

Print and digital consumer magazines will see increases

in advertising and circulation revenue in 2015, although still lower than in

2006. Spending in newspaper publishing will continue to fall, but online access

to newspaper content will help nudge out of its decline, with paid digital

circulation revenue increasing to $319 million in 2015 from this year's $150

million.

Total worldwide spending across the industry is predicted

to increase to $1.9 trillion in 2015 from $1.4 trillion last year, at an annual

growth rate of 5.7%.