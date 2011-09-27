PwC: Execs Confident of Data Security But Still Cite Digital Content Theft

Congress and the administration may be working hard to address what they see as serious threats to data security and online digital content, but a new PricewaterhouseCoopers study of entertainment and media company executives worldwide found that the "vast majority" are still confident in the effectiveness of their current security practices, and that despite a third of respondents saying they had digital content stolen in advance of a major launch.

Still, that 69% who are either very confident (34%) or somewhat confident (35%) that they have effective info security measures in place is down 14 percentage points from the previous study, suggesting there may be reason for Washington to be concerned.

Another troubling stat as networks and studios increasingly make their content available online, is more than a third (37%) reported that digital media was stolen prior to a major launch, although even more interestingly, the vast majority were inside jobs or former employees. Only 12% said the theft came from an outsider or customer, with 38% identifying a former employee, 27% a current employee and 16% a partner or supplier.

The study was based on 435 responses from CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CISOs, CSOs, VPs, and directors of IT and security execs from 138 countries.

An even bigger majority (83%) said they were effectively protecting their customers from data breaches that affected them. "Although major data breaches impacting customer data are occurring across industries, E&M respondents do not appear overly concerned," PwC concluded.

The main thing standing in the way of better information security was money, with 31% identifying "insufficient capital expenditures" as the culprit. That was followed by lack of an effective information security strategy, 25%; insufficient operating expenditures, 24%; lack of leadership from the top, 23%; absence/shortage of in-house technical expertise, 23%

In the room-for-improvement category is protection on mobile and social networking platforms. Only 30% of E&M company execs said they have a strategy for mobile device security, or for social media (27%).