PwC: Cord-Cutting Will Be Minimal Over Five-Plus Years

While some industry observers predict the TV industry is on the cusp of a massive, Internet-fueled disruption, business-consulting firm PwC does not expect consumers to abandon pay TV services en masse for at least the next five years, according to a new report.

Not only is the sky not falling, PwC says, but the rise of smartphones and tablets will generate incremental advertising revenue and boost engagement for the TV industry rather than drive so-called "cord cutting."

"Even though some consumers are cutting the cord, reducing their subscriptions or not subscribing when starting a new home, the impact to the pay TV industry over at least the next five years will be minimal," PwC said in the report, distributed Wednesday.

