PVIs golf graphics
By Staff
Virtual-insertion firm Princeton Video Image has developed graphic enhancements and virtual billboards for Shell's Wonderful World of Golf, a series of five exhibition matches produced by Gaylord Event Television and telecast on ESPN. The enhancements include a virtual flagstick to highlight the location of the hole when viewed from the tee, a glowing halo to highlight the hole on long putts and a greenside virtual billboard. The virtual effects were first aired Oct. 3 on ESPN.
While the effects were added in post-production for the taped Shell series, PVI can create the effects on a live basis and plans to market the technology to the PGA Tour and its various rightsholders. "We wanted to do this first," says PVI CEO Dennis Wilkinson.
