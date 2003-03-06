Putting some more NBC in MSNBC

MSNBC is recruiting two NBC News veterans to co-anchor its weekday daytime

newscasts.

Forrest Sawyer joins MSNBC March 11 to anchor the noon to 2 p.m. EST block with

MSNBC's Natalie Morales.

John Seigenthaler, who anchors NBC Nightly News on the weekends, has

already started anchoring the 9 a.m. to noon segment with Chris Jansing.

MSNBC recently ditched its patriotic "America's NewsChannel" branding in

favor of the more synergistic slogan, "NBC News on Cable 24/7."

MSNBC is also beefing up its Washington coverage, adding former Cable News Network

correspondent Carl Rochelle and MSNBC's Jeannie Ohm to the Pentagon team, where

NBC News already has Jim Miklaszewski.

MSNBC's Bob Kur is joining NBC News' White House team.

Other MSNBC changes include anchor Christy Musumeci moving to prime time and

Sam Shane switching to weekend anchor.