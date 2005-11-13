Putting the 'Big D' in USDTV

After finally securing a cash injection, broadcast wireless cable operator USDTV is set to light up a new market this week: Dallas.

At the same time the company is planning a new marketing campaign to “realunch” the service in its three existing markets, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Albuquerque.

USDTV President Steve Lindsley wouldn’t identify which broadcast stations were contributing some of their digital spectrum to allow the system to launch. But among the investors that recently put $26 million into USDTV, two are Dallas TV station owners: Lin Broadcasting (20% of KXAS), and Fox Television (KDFW).

Subscribers to the mini-wireless cable system could buy a special set-top box to allow their analog receivers to get a dozen or so cable channels plus all the local digital-broadcast services.