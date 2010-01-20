Publicity Exec Carla Princi Dies At 54
Longtime publicity exec Carla Princi died Jan. 18 in Toluca Woods, Calif., following a long battle with small cell lung cancer. She was 54.
Born in Los Angeles, she graduated from USC and began as an assistant at ABC.
She moved to Columbia Pictures Television in 1982, and was promoted to publicist, working on The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives, as well as series such as TJ Hooker, Starman, and The New Monkees.
