Publicist Charles Barile dies
Charles Barile, a publicist at UPN, died suddenly while on vacation in San
Felipe, Mexico, the network said Tuesday.
Barile, 49, had been at UPN for four years and worked on WWE Smackdown!
and the final season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Barile was director of talent relations at NBC for 10 years before coming to
UPN.
Prior to that, he was a talent booker for Merv Griffin Productions.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit
Catholic Church in Fresno, Calif.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.