Publicist Charles Barile dies

Charles Barile, a publicist at UPN, died suddenly while on vacation in San

Felipe, Mexico, the network said Tuesday.

Barile, 49, had been at UPN for four years and worked on WWE Smackdown!

and the final season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Barile was director of talent relations at NBC for 10 years before coming to

UPN.

Prior to that, he was a talent booker for Merv Griffin Productions.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit

Catholic Church in Fresno, Calif.