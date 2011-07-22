Publicis Q2 Earnings Up 2.7%

French advertising

firm PublicisGroupe SA announced Thursday that it was progressing to confirm

its 2011 full-year targets, the

Wall Street Journal reported.

Strong demand in

Europe and Latin America boosted its second-quarter earnings by 2.7%, while the

company's organic revenue growth increased 7.6% on revenue of €1.41

billion ($2 billion).

Publicis saw its

net income rise 8.5% to €231 million as revenue increased 6.3% to €2.70

billion. Its operating margins, however, fell 1.4% to

€364 million in the

beginning of the year as the company increased hiring and investment in new

technologies after a two-year pay freeze.

"Boosting our margin remains a priority, and in the

second half we'll be harvesting the results of that goal," said Maurice

Levy, CEO, Publicis said in a statement.

The group spent about

€500

million on acquisitions in the interest of boosting its digital business and

expanding geographically into emerging markets. Levy said they would look to increase

its presence in the Asian market by searching for acquisitions in China.

Publicis also saw 9.1% organic

growth in Europe n the first half of the year, alongside the company's

increased ad spending in the cosmetic and automobile industries, but North

American organic growth was slower, at 6.7%.