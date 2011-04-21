Publicis Group Sticking With Original Ad Growth Forecast
French
ad company, Publicis Group SA has decided to stick with it's original
full-year forecasts, even with the recent turmoil in Japan and the
Middle East, according to The Wall Street Journal
Most
analysts have cut down advertising-growth projections due to the unrest
in the Middle East and the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in
Japan. The company's Zenith Optimedia subsidiary cut its growth forecast
from 4.6% to 4.2%. Publicis still expects to do better than market this
year in terms of organic revenue.
According
to CEO Maurice Levy, the company has not had any clients cut ad dollars
and thinks it could experience more than the 5% growth that rival WPP
PLC expects. Publicis' revenue in the first three months came in at
€1.29 billion (roughly $1.9 billion), up 10.7% from the same time last
year.
