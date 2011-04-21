Publicis Group Sticking With Original Ad Growth Forecast

French

ad company, Publicis Group SA has decided to stick with it's original

full-year forecasts, even with the recent turmoil in Japan and the

Middle East, according to The Wall Street Journal

Most

analysts have cut down advertising-growth projections due to the unrest

in the Middle East and the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in

Japan. The company's Zenith Optimedia subsidiary cut its growth forecast

from 4.6% to 4.2%. Publicis still expects to do better than market this

year in terms of organic revenue.

According

to CEO Maurice Levy, the company has not had any clients cut ad dollars

and thinks it could experience more than the 5% growth that rival WPP

PLC expects. Publicis' revenue in the first three months came in at

€1.29 billion (roughly $1.9 billion), up 10.7% from the same time last

year.