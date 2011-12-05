Public Knowledge Elects Three Board Members

Public Knowledge has elected three new members to its

board of directors. They are Maura Colleton Corbett, Andrew McLaughlin and

Kevin Werbach.

Corbett is president of communications consulting firm

Glen Echo Group. McLaughlin is VP of Tumblr, former executive director of Civic

Commons, and before that, deputy chief technology officer in the White House. Kevin

Werbach is associate professor of legal studies and business ethics at the

Wharton School and is a former broadband policy advisor at both the FCC and

National Telecommunications & Information Administration.

Public Knowledge is a D.C. based group that advocates for

public access to information, including protecting fair use rights.