Public Knowledge Elects Three Board Members
Public Knowledge has elected three new members to its
board of directors. They are Maura Colleton Corbett, Andrew McLaughlin and
Kevin Werbach.
Corbett is president of communications consulting firm
Glen Echo Group. McLaughlin is VP of Tumblr, former executive director of Civic
Commons, and before that, deputy chief technology officer in the White House. Kevin
Werbach is associate professor of legal studies and business ethics at the
Wharton School and is a former broadband policy advisor at both the FCC and
National Telecommunications & Information Administration.
Public Knowledge is a D.C. based group that advocates for
public access to information, including protecting fair use rights.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.