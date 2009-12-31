Public Knowledge Calls for Interim Carriage in Retrans Disputes

Public

knowledge President Gigi Sohn said Thursday the FCC should step in to mandate

carriage if Time Warner/Fox and Mediacom/Sinclair retransmission consent

disputes are not resolved by tonight (Dec. 31). Mediacom and Sinclair reached

an interim agreement that runs through Jan. 8 shortly after Public Knowledge

released its statement.

That

is when the contracts expire and the stations of Fox and Sinclair will be

removed from the cable systems unless a deal or agreement on interim carriage

is struck.

Sohn

said in a statement that both stand-offs would benefit from interim carriage,

but also said the impasse demonstrates why Congress and the FCC need to revisit

the retrans system to make sure viewers are not disenfranchised.

Both

Time Warner and Mediacom support interim carriage deals, while Fox does not,

and Sinclair has said only if it it a year extension and at the current asking

price that has stalled negotiations. Mediacom has said it would back a 90-day

extension at that price.

While

she was at it, Sohn made a pitch for a bunch of reforms she would like to see,

including "1) mandatory unbundling of programming; 2) elimination of the

prohibition against cable and satellite operators importing "distant"

broadcast signals; 3) transparency for all retransmission consent

contracts; and 4) a requirement that retransmission consent licenses be on

reasonable and non-discriminatory terms."

According

to a source, Sohn also taped an interview Thursday about the feuds for ABC's

World News Tonight, slated for airing Thursday as the clock ticks down to the

dropping of signals rather than that Time Square ball.