Public-broadcasting funds OKed

By

The Senate approved a spending bill 90-7 Thursday that includes $380 million
for public broadcasting in fiscal-year 2004 and $25 million for costs related to
its digital-TV transition in 2002.

The House approved the final version of the same bill Wednesday, which now
goes to the president to be signed.

The 2004 funding is $15 million more than the service will receive in
2003.

Congress also approved $22 million for public broadcasting's 'Ready to Learn'
program, a $6 million increase over last year, and it voted to continue funding
the program through 2007.