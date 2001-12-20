Public-broadcasting funds OKed
The Senate approved a spending bill 90-7 Thursday that includes $380 million
for public broadcasting in fiscal-year 2004 and $25 million for costs related to
its digital-TV transition in 2002.
The House approved the final version of the same bill Wednesday, which now
goes to the president to be signed.
The 2004 funding is $15 million more than the service will receive in
2003.
Congress also approved $22 million for public broadcasting's 'Ready to Learn'
program, a $6 million increase over last year, and it voted to continue funding
the program through 2007.
