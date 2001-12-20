Public-broadcasting funds OKed

The Senate approved a spending bill 90-7 Thursday that includes $380 million

for public broadcasting in fiscal-year 2004 and $25 million for costs related to

its digital-TV transition in 2002.

The House approved the final version of the same bill Wednesday, which now

goes to the president to be signed.

The 2004 funding is $15 million more than the service will receive in

2003.

Congress also approved $22 million for public broadcasting's 'Ready to Learn'

program, a $6 million increase over last year, and it voted to continue funding

the program through 2007.