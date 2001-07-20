Public broadcasters win digital funding

Congress on Friday assured public broadcasters of $20 million in fiscal year 2001 for their transition to digital.

The measure was included in a larger spending bill passed by both the House and Senate. "While significant costs remain, it is gratifying that the Congress and the White House continue to recognize public broadcasting's commitment to put digital technology to work for millions of American schoolchildren, as well as millions of Americans from our most rural to our most urban communities," said Robert Coonrod, president of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

- Paige Albiniak