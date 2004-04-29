PTC Targets CSI

The Parents Television Council is trying to lean on Capital One Services Inc. to pull ads from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: Miami, CBS' acclaimed but inherently violent 10 p.m dramas.

PTC sent a staffer from the national office to the company's shareholder meeting Thursday to deliver the ultimatum, which was to answer by May 7 whether it was going to "clean up," its act, "so we may let our 860,000 members know whether or not Capital One will continue to sponsor some of the most offensive and violent programming on television."

The organization has targeted a number of shareholder meetings over the past couple of years, including Target and Clorox (the latter to praise it for sponsorship of family-friendly programming) as a way to bring attention to the kinds of programs big corporations are sponsoring, according to a PTC spokesman.

It has taken similar aim at advertisers in acclaimed cable drama, The Shield.