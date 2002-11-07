PTC: Studios `R' marketing to kids
According to the Parents Television Council, UPN airs the most ads for
R-rated movies during the so-called family hour (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.).
A new study from the Los Angeles-based watchdog group said 33 percent of
UPN's movie ads in the hour are for R-rated films, followed by 26 percent at
NBC, 24 percent at Fox, 22 percent at CBS, 15 percent at ABC, 14 percent at The
WB Television Network and 4 percent at Pax TV.
The network average was 23 percent.
The PTC said the study shows that Hollywood initiatives addressing marketing
of adult content to children 'have fallen flat.'
