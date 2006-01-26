PTC Pans Family Guy

Parents Television Council says it will contact advertisers in Fox's Family Guy expressing its unhappiness with what it says is Fox's targeting of the show to teens.

At issue in a press release it issued last week was an online ad on B&C's Web site for the show, which airs as part of Fox's Sunday night lineup of animated satires.

Fox does not respond to PTC complaints, but does point out that it is an ad for the syndicated run of the program , not a promo for the network version.

The ad tout's the show's strong network ratings with teens as well as adults, but such ads are targeted to media buyers to demonstrate how well the show will perform in syndication, not to teens encouraging them to watch the show.

