PTC: Family hour full of sex, violence

The Parents Television Council says the so-called family-hour (8-9 p.m.) is still dominated by sex, violence and foul language.

In a follow-up study to its Aug. 2001 report on the hour, the non-profit organization conducted a study from Aug. 3-Nov. 10 and found 3,885 instances of sexual material, foul language and violence on the major broadcast networks. PTC executives say UPN had the most instances in all three categories and PAX was the least offensive.

"This analysis clearly demonstrates that the broadcast networks, despite their denials, continue to market too much violence and vulgarity to our nation's children," says PTC President Brent Bozell. - Joe Schlosser