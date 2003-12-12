PTC Decries 'Bloodbath TV'

As far as the Parents Television Council is concerned, you might as well call it the "Manson Family Hour," at least during the November sweeps.

The PTC’s latest study of prime time TV concludes that there has been a dramatic increase in instances of TV violence per hour. Most of it came during the 9-10 p.m. hour, up 134% since 1998, and at 10-11 p.m. (up 63%), but violence was also up 41% in the so-called "family hour."

The PTC looked at the six major broadcast networks during the first two weeks of the November sweeps in 1998, 2000, and 2002. "The networks need to get serious about reducing TV violence, particularly during those hours when impressionable young children are watching," said PTC’s Brent Bozell. One interesting note:

The WB recorded a 95.6% drop in violence between 1998 and 2002, which the group attributes "almost entirely" to the move of Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, to UPN.