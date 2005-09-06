PTC Crows Hilton Ads Were a Bust

The Parents Television Council is declaring a moral victory, or is it an "immoral defeat," over the recent financial fortunes of Carl Jr.'s and Hardees.

PTC had raised a ruckus over a planned Paris Hilton ad for the fast food chains in which she sexily soaped down a Bentley--and herself--before downing a big burger.

PTC pointed out in a release Tuesday that sales at Carl Jr.'s were flat for the year, while Hardees was down 1%. That was compared to 6%-plus increases at both chains last year.

“Once again we see the evidence that Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s racy Paris Hilton ad failed to increase sales," said PTC.

The chains aired the ads, which they say they had expected to create some buzz, but they also streamed a steamier cut on Carl Jr.'s Web Site, crashing the site back in May according to the company, which has maintained the ads were a success.