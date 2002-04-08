PTC aims at FX's The Shield

It didn't take long for watchdog group the Parents Television Council to

target FX's new hit original series, The Shield.

'The PTC has launched a targeted campaign to expose the companies that

continue to support the unprecedented filth FX has chosen to display on The

Shield,' PTC founder L. Brent Bozell said, calling the show 'arguably the

most violent, foul-mouthed and sexually graphic on basic cable.'

According to the PTC, advertisers Burger King Corp., Office Depot Inc. and

New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc. have already stopped running ads on the

program.

'The Shield's material is on the same level as graphic R-rated films

and shocking premium-cable shows such as [Home Box Office's] The

Sopranos,' Bozell said.

The Shield -- a gritty cop drama starring Michael Chiklis -- scored a 4.1

Nielsen Media Research household rating on its first outing, making it the

highest-rated program ever to air on FX.