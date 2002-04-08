PTC aims at FX's The Shield
It didn't take long for watchdog group the Parents Television Council to
target FX's new hit original series, The Shield.
'The PTC has launched a targeted campaign to expose the companies that
continue to support the unprecedented filth FX has chosen to display on The
Shield,' PTC founder L. Brent Bozell said, calling the show 'arguably the
most violent, foul-mouthed and sexually graphic on basic cable.'
According to the PTC, advertisers Burger King Corp., Office Depot Inc. and
New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc. have already stopped running ads on the
program.
'The Shield's material is on the same level as graphic R-rated films
and shocking premium-cable shows such as [Home Box Office's] The
Sopranos,' Bozell said.
The Shield -- a gritty cop drama starring Michael Chiklis -- scored a 4.1
Nielsen Media Research household rating on its first outing, making it the
highest-rated program ever to air on FX.
