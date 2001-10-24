"Psychic" plans WTC victims show

Studios USA's 'Crossing Over with John Edward' will attempt to communicate with victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in several episodes planned for

the November sweeps for the syndicated and, perhaps, cable runs of the show.

Steve Rosenberg, the studio's domestic syndication president, anticipating

concerns by viewers, says the shows 'will be done tastefully.and won't be

exploitative,' and notes that the idea grew after relatives of victims first

approached Edward, not the other way around.

The show, that airs on WCBS-TV New York and other stations nationwide, as

well as on the Sci-Fi cable channel, is premised on Edward's purported ability

to communicate with the dead.

Rosenberg says that 'Crossing Over' producers started talking about having

Edward deal with the tragedy after they received several phone calls from

surviving family members asking to speak with him.

After awhile, said Rosenberg, any worries that it might be too emotional for

people went away, and 'it seemed wrong not to do it.'

A hit on Sci Fi for a couple of seasons now, 'Crossing Over' just launched

into syndication this fall.

The rookie, scoring a 1.8 Nielsen rating in the most recent national

syndication rankings, isn't a break-out hit yet on stations.

However, extended news coverage due to Sept. 11 events has bumped the show to

different time periods on stations, likely confusing viewers.

WCBS-TV didn't air the show for a couple of weeks because of an added

afternoon newscast.

Plus, KCAL-TV Los Angeles debated whether or not they wanted to air 'Crossing

Over' as its 4 p.m. news lead-in, believing some people would be uncomfortable

watching Edward try speak to the dead immediately preceding news reports about

people dying. KCAL-TV now airs it at 11 a.m.

'Crossing Over' does top all other freshmen talk efforts, including the

high-profile 'The Ananda Lewis Show,' 'The Other Half,' and

'Iyanla.' - Susanne Ault