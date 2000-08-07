Pseudo gets real in Philly

The traditional broadcast media spent much of the convention grumbling about the lack of news inside the hall (once again succumbing to reporting on how the media covers a non-story) but that was just fine for Pseudo.com, which found itself in its own spotlight.

Pseudo.com, which along with AOL had a skybox-the only two dotcoms that did-found itself the flag-bearer of the Internet revolution, inundated with visitors, both media and politicians, interested in getting a Web presence. The company even found a place in immortality as the Smithsonian requested the Pseudo.com 360-degree Web cam that was located near the Texas delegation.

"We wanted to do interesting coverage, we wanted to have great guests, and we wanted to demonstrate what it was that we were and weren't, and we blew away all of our expectations," says Jeanne Meyer, senior vice president for Pseudo.com. "Our booth was sardine city and it was just a parade of people."

More important than the attention was the reaction of Web site visitors. Meyer says the last time Pseudo.com carried a live event was the Mars Polar landing in December. "On Monday alone we doubled the aggregate number of viewers we had during that three-day event," adds Meyer.

And like for the big networks, it's no rest for the weary as Pseudo.com readies for its coverage of the Democratic convention. The equipment is now en route and two producers were already on their way to Los Angeles on Friday.