Pryor Heads Communications for MGM

Media public relations vet Jeff Pryor is joining MGM in the newly created post of executive VP, corporate communications.

Pryor reports to Chairman Harry Sloan and will oversee communications and PR for a laundry list of divisions--Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc., United Artists Films Inc., MGM Television Entertainment Inc, MGM Networks Inc., MGM Distribution Co., MGM International Television Distribution Inc., Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Home Entertainment LLC, MGM on Stage, MGM Music, MGM Consumer Products and MGM Interactive.

Pryor has been running his own shop, Priority Public Relations (formerly Pryor & Associates), since 1990.

Priority will continue, headed by Kristien Brada-Thompson in L.A. and Marylou Johnston in Europe. Pryor will also continue as a consultant to Priority.