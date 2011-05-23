Proximo Spirits Debuts 8 Ads
Former Sopranos star Michael Imperioli will continue as spokesman for
Proximo Spirits in eight new ads for its 1800 Tequila brand, MediaDailyNews
reported.
The $18 million campaign,
created by New York agency Dead As We Know It, will run on ESPN and other cable
networks. Proximo joins Maker's Mark and Grey Goose as spirits marketers
continue to develop new advertising efforts.
Imperioli, whose most recent
work includes the recently cancelled Detroit
1-8-7, joined Proximo Spirits as spokesman for the 1800 Tequila brand two
years ago, which also has a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers allowing them to
use the team logo in its promotions. The company also signed a deal with the
New York Knicks last year.
