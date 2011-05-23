Proximo Spirits Debuts 8 Ads

Former Sopranos star Michael Imperioli will continue as spokesman for

Proximo Spirits in eight new ads for its 1800 Tequila brand, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The $18 million campaign,

created by New York agency Dead As We Know It, will run on ESPN and other cable

networks. Proximo joins Maker's Mark and Grey Goose as spirits marketers

continue to develop new advertising efforts.

Imperioli, whose most recent

work includes the recently cancelled Detroit

1-8-7, joined Proximo Spirits as spokesman for the 1800 Tequila brand two

years ago, which also has a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers allowing them to

use the team logo in its promotions. The company also signed a deal with the

New York Knicks last year.