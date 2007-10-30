Providence-Owned Northland Sells Cable Systems

Cable operator Northland Cable Television, majority-owned by private-equity firm Providence Equity Partners, is selling systems in two states.

Seattle-based Northland agreed to sell cable systems serving around 19,000 customers in Mississippi and South Carolina to Harron Communications subsidiary MetroCast Cablevision. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to be opportunistic and acquire assets in growing, vibrant communities, and we will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our portfolio of systems and enhance our operating efficiency,” Harron chairman and CEO Joel Cohen said in a statement.

MetroCast serves 145,000 cable customers in six states in the Northeast.

Waller Capital Partners advised Northland on the deal.