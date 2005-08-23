Proud Family Lives Up To Name

Disney Channel can take pride in its Proud Family Movie:The animated adventure earned 4.81 million total viewers and a 4.1 household rating for its premiere Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Those viewers helped make the movie the fourth most-viewed cable program for the week ending Aug. 21. They also helped Disney rank as the most-viewed cable network for the week, averaging 2.71 million total viewers in prime.

The film, based on the TV series by the same name, earned a 10.5 rating with kids 6-11 and a 0.7 rating with adults over 18, making adults 26% of the shows audience.

The animated movie, which featured the voices of Tommy Davidson, Kyla Pratt and Soleil Moon Frye centered on protagonist Penny Proud and her friends’ shenanigans on the eve of her 16th birthday. Proud also helped DisneyChannel.com reach its highest traffic level ever, with 867,076 Web surfers visiting the site to play “The Proud Family Attack of the G-Nomes,” a game tied to the movie.

Other high-performing cable shows for the week were top ratings earner Nextel Cup on TNT, which averaged 6.87 million total viewers between 2:25 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Aug. 21 and USA’s Monk, which averaged 5.51 million total viewers Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.

Among ad supported cable networks, the top three ranking were TNT with an average 2.55 million total viewers in prime, USA with 2.53 million and Nick at Nite with 2.05 million.