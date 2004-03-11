Protter Gets New WB Tech Post

The WB Television Network is creating a technology department to help meet the growing needs of stations making the switch to HDTV and digital.

It will be headed by Hal Protter as senior VP, technology, which makes sense because he has already been helping stations with various technology issues as an SVP in the network's affiliate relations department.

"It has been increasingly evident that the network and our affiliated stations will need people dedicated to these issues," said WB Co-Chairman Garth Ancier, "and we're extremely fortunate to have someone as knowledgeable as Hal on our staff."

Before joining The WB a decade ago, Protter was SVP and general manager of KPLR St. Louis. Before that, he headed stations in Ohio, Wisconsin and Nebraska.