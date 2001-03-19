Promotions at TVinsite

Cahners Television Group has appointed Dave Levin general manager of the TVinsite portal and promoted Lauren Cohen to director of Internet sales and marketing for the group.

Levin joined Multichannel News as Webmaster in November 1997, subsequently assuming strategic responsibility for the Cablevision, Multichannel News International and Broadcasting & Cable

Web sites.

Prior to joining Cahners, he was involved in Web development at McGraw-Hill and at Viacom's MTV Networks.

Cohen has held a similar position at Multichannel News for several years and will continue to represent the publication on the print side.