PromaxBDA Puts Out Final Call for Design Award Submissions
PromaxBDA has put out the final call for submissions
for its annual design awards.
Deadline is March 25. Winners will be announced at its annual
conference in New York June
28-30.
The awards are for the best marketing, promotion or design
work that aired, streamed, posted or published between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31 2010.
PromaxBDA represents over 3,000 companies
including broadcast and cable TV, radio, computer hardware and software
internet, design, promotion companies, and ad agencies, among others.
