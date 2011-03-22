PromaxBDA Puts Out Final Call for Design Award Submissions

PromaxBDA has put out the final call for submissions

for its annual design awards.

Deadline is March 25. Winners will be announced at its annual

conference in New York June

28-30.

The awards are for the best marketing, promotion or design

work that aired, streamed, posted or published between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31 2010.

PromaxBDA represents over 3,000 companies

including broadcast and cable TV, radio, computer hardware and software

internet, design, promotion companies, and ad agencies, among others.