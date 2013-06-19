PromaxBDA: Programmers Capitalizing on Summer to Retain Viewers

Los Angeles -- The changing landscape of television has

forced network executives to find innovative ways to reach audiences, something

the panelists at the Media Leaders Summit session at the 2013 PromaxBDA Conference

at the JW Marriott at L.A. LIVE Tuesday regarded as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

The panel, which included Kevin Beggs, president of

Lionsgate Television Group; Salaam Coleman Smith, president of Style Media;

and Michael Wright, president and head of programming at TBS, TNT and Turner

Classic Movies, agreed that networks have started to capitalize on the summer

months to keep viewers tuning in.

"It's a different world than that 10-month network

cycle and that six-week break that it used to be," said Beggs, who noted that

"networks can no longer rely on reruns to draw eyes."

Wright agreed. "I think broadcast is doing something

that they've always wanted to do, but the economic model has gotten in the way

in the past," explaining that the traditional method of a September-to-May

premiere period with an encore in the summer is now being challenged with

summer and limited series.

Smith said that Style Network, like sister network Bravo,

launches an entire campaign to promote summer series, with previews starting as

early as April. "That's where we usually premiere our highest-rated shows.

We attract very young viewers in the summertime, and young people are drawn to

a very optimistic, feel-good type of programming."

The panel also discussed how digital advances have increased

their networks' reach, perhaps the most game-changing being the advent of DVR.

"I don't know how many people in this room actually

turn on a channel and watch it, as opposed to turning on the DVR and saying,

'Which of my five or six favorite shows and I going to sit down and

watch?'" said Wright.

One of the criticisms of digital platforms -- particularly

Netflix -- is that they encourage binge-watching and impair the network's

ability to build and sustain a fan base. Coleman Smith was quick to point out,

however, that in many ways, these platforms essentially offer the networks free

marketing, in that viewers can get hooked on a current show by getting

unlimited access to the first few seasons, and stay hooked by ensuring that

they never miss an episode.

"People are self-curating," Wright said, but adds

that television networks do still serve a function in the revolutionized TV

ecosystem. "I don't think linear TV goes away. I think we still need

brands and networks to help an audience curate."

Networks can utilize digital content to perform this

function, the panel agreed. Coleman Smith said that by watching online Style Pop tips or immediately purchasing

an item seen on a show, her viewers are able to engage immediately with a

program, a point echoed by the men, both of whom championed "mini talk

shows" and online extras that allow viewers to extend their

excitement.

Coleman

Smith suggested that digital opportunities merely offer enhanced ways for viewers to

do what they've always done -- share an experience. "It doesn't matter how

you're consuming it, people don't want to miss out on the conversation. People

really want to be part of that moment."

The panel was moderated by Michael Schneider, Los Angeles Bureau Chief, TV Guide Magazine.