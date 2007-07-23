Promax/BDA Names Lindeman New GM

Promax/BDA has named Jill Lindeman as general manager but continues to seek a permanent replacement for former President-CEO Jim Chabin, who was ousted in January. Lee Hunt remains as interim managing director.

The appointment comes after Lindeman, a longtime board member, had stepped in as a consultant earlier this year to run both the MI6 and Promax/BDA conferences.

“Jill really wowed us with her ability to pick up and take on the monumental task of executing not one, but two major conferences in mere months,” Hunt said. “Bringing her on board as general manager was a natural move on our part, and we look forward to working with her to meet our objective of providing more value for our members year round.”

Lindeman’s previous experience includes serving as VP, Creative Director for Disney ABC Cable Networks, where she oversaw all of the kids’ platforms and creation of the Disney Channel Games. She also held executive creative roles at BBC Broadcast, Amassmedia, Razorfish and Lee Hunt Associates.

Said Lindeman: “Every day, marketers, promoters and designers keep the pace with the ever-more present user-controlled media universe. And we, Promax/BDA, need to be at the forefront of these challenges, providing our members with solutions, ideas, networking opportunities and community. I look forward to working with Lee and the board to fulfill these objectives.”

Promax/BDA has also announced several new board assignments.

The Ashy Agency President Brett Ashy has been named to chair the BDA board of governors, a post previously held by Steve Kazanjian, DZN’s VP of creative and strategy. He will continue as past chairperson.

Ashy will, among other things, focus on highlighting the role of broadcast designers in migrating media brands across distribution platforms.

Meanwhile, assuming his third term as Promax Chair, Michael Benson, ABC Entertainment’s EVP of marketing, announced that Sci Fi Channel's SVP, marketing and creative, Adam Stotsky, will replace Hunt as vice chair.

Other new assignments: PBS' senior VP of brand management, promotion and media relations, Lesli Rotenberg, becomes board secretary, while The NBC Agency VP Scot Chastain is treasurer, assuming the position vacated by Paramount Pictures Domestic Television's executive VP, Michael Mischler.