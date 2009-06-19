Promax/BDA Moving to L.A. for 2010 Conference

After six years in New York, Promax/BDA President Jonathan Block-Verk announced that the annual conference of marketing, promotion and design professionals will move to Los Angeles next year.

The 2010 gathering will be held at the new LA LIVE venue in downtown Los Angeles.

"Marketers are always looking for a new source of inspiration and a fresh perspective, so we are looking forward to seeing everyone in Los Angeles next year," Block-Verk said in a statement.

The conference concluded Thursday evening with Promotion and Marketing Awards ceremony hosted by Bob Saget. The awards are handed out for achievement in entertainment marketing. Showtime and FX were among the night's biggest winners with 25 and 14 awards, respectively.