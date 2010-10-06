PromaxBDA Honors UFC President

PromaxBDA announced Wednesday that Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will receive the Game Changer Award at the association's inaugural Sports Media Marketing Awards.

The awards, which recognize achievements in the field of sports marketing, will be held Nov. 18 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

According to PromaxBDA, the Game Changer Award honors "a cultural innovator who, through the development of new technologies, applications, business models and industries, has transformed the business of Sports Media & Sports Media Marketing."

"In selecting a recipient for our inaugural Game Changer Award, we felt Dana White perfectly embodies the type of sports-marketing figure worthy of setting precedent for this honor," said Jonathan Block-Verk, President of PromaxBDA. "Shift in perception, evolution of the UFC brand and its meteoric rise under his watch perfectly exemplify what it means to be a game changer in the sports marketing arena."