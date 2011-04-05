PromaxBDA Honors Spike Lee with Lifetime Achievement Award

PromaxBDA has announced that writer, producer, actor and author Spike Lee will receive the PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award for creativity at the 2011 conference in New York.

Spike Lee, whose filmmaking represents his outspoken socio-political critiques, highlights black talent in film and challenges racial stereotypes. His long list of past projects includes films such as She's Gotta Have It and Do the Right Thing, which earned an Academy Award nomination, as well as music videos for well-known artists.

"Spike Lee is a premiere filmmaker and creative innovator who has transformed the storytelling landscape with his groundbreaking films, commercials and promos," said PromaxBDA President and CEO Jonathan Block-Verk. "He's left an indelible mark on popular culture and inspired an entire generation with his work, intellect and personality and we are extremely proud to honor him with this year's PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award."

The conference, which will take place from June 28-30, will feature speakers including Vice President Al Gore, KISS musician Gene Simmons, IfWeRanTheWorld founder and CEO Cindy Gallop and Dentsu Network COO John Partilla.