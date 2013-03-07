PromaxBDA Extends Deadline for Promotion, Marketing, Design Awards

PromaxBDA has extended the deadline for entries for the association's Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards by five days.

Entries may now be submitted through March 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT; the original deadline was March 7.

The winners will be announced at the closing night of the PromaxBDA International Conference 2013 on June 20 at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. LIVE.