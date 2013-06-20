PromaxBDA: Brian Grazer on 'Arrested Development' and Why TV is Beating the Movie Business

Los Angeles -- Imagine

Entertainment chairman Brian Grazer has won Oscars and raked in billions at the

movie box office. But he is way more upbeat these days about Imagine's TV

business.

"The movie business has gotten worse and the TV business

has gotten better," he told CNN host Piers Morgan Thursday during a wide-ranging

conversation. "You have two directions to go -- movies that are under $20

million and movies that cost $220 million dollars. In television, you can break

every rule possible."

Grazer talked with Morgan at PromaxBDA

after receiving the show's Lifetime Achievement Award. Along with Imagine

partner Ron Howard, his films credits include Apollo 13, A

Beautiful Mind, Frost/Nixon and Liar, Liar. On

TV, he has produced hit series such as 24 and Felicity.

In May,

Netflix released the Imagine-produced, 15-episode fourth season of Arrested

Development in one batch, allowing fans to watch in one or two

sittings. Grazer said bulk releases offer a new experience to the consumer, and

binge watching has helped him as producer.

"It changes the way you physically make

the content in that you don't have to shoot the shows consecutively, and they

don't have to have the same sequencing in terms of the show's narrative

storytelling," Grazer said. The newly enhanced flexibility of the medium

has allowed him to do things the company couldn't previously do, he said, like

hiring proven film talent (Jason Bateman and Michael Cera in this case) and customizing

the shooting schedule to accommodate film windows.

The session yielded some unexpected

reflections. Most surprising success? Apollo 13: "I thought,

'Everyone knows the end of this movie. How could anybody care what the stakes

were?'" Favorite actors? Orson Welles, Meryl Streep and Helen Mirren.

Favorite movie he produced? American Gangster -- "It's about the American

Dream, even though it doesn't look like the American Dream."

Morgan pressed Grazer on his lack of social

media outreach. "You are a very lazy tweeter, Brian," Morgan jabbed.

"You've only tweeted 27 times in your life. Is that because you've made 13

billion dollars?" Grazer took the opportunity to explain how his ultimate

focus is establishing the "right" marketing campaign.

Morgan, rarely one to squander an opportunity

to plug his show, insisted that social media should be at the core of any

marketing effort. He recalled how, after tweeting about his interview with an

"uncensored" Charlie Sheen, it "led to half a million people

tuning in who wouldn't have otherwise tuned in. The power of social media can

be the most powerful marketing tool you have!"

Countered Grazer, "You had the right

tweet."