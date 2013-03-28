PromaxBDA Announces First Speakers for 2013 Conference
PromaxBDA has announced its first set of speakers slated for
the marketing association's 2013 conference, which this year has the theme "Engage."
The speakers for the conference include: Jacqueline
HernÃ¡ndez, COO, Telemundo Media; Steven Melnick, senior VP, marketing, 20th
Century Fox Television; Pete Conolly, executive creative director, BDA
Creative; Daniel DÃ¶rnemann, creative director, loyalkaspar; Kirby Ferguson,
writer, director and filmmaker; Susan Solano Vila, executive VP, marketing,
Telemundo Media; Niels Schuurmans, executive VP, brand marketing and creative,
Spike TV; Scot Safon, executive VP, CNN Worldwide; Stephen Price, editor, Stash Magazine; Brad Schwartz, senior
VP, programming and operations, Fuse; Ben Radatz, partner and cofounder, MK12
Studios; Dan Bragg, VP, Marketing science; Jim Dreesen, managing Director,
consumer marketing, PBS; Dan Pappalardo, executive creative director and
founder, Troika; Neil Berkeley, producer, director, writer and cinematographer;
Lee Hunt, principal, Lee Hunt LLC; Kevin Vitale, VP, creative and brand
strategy, IFC; and Mark Valentine,
cofounder and creative Director, ANATOMY.
"We are excited to welcome this diverse group of speakers to
PromaxBDA: The Conference 2013," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and
CEO of PromaxBDA. "These speakers will deliver on our conference theme of
"Engage" as they challenge the audience to engage their minds, each other and
the future of television marketing, promotion and design."
The conference will be held June 18-20 at the JW
Marriott at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
