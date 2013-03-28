PromaxBDA Announces First Speakers for 2013 Conference

PromaxBDA has announced its first set of speakers slated for

the marketing association's 2013 conference, which this year has the theme "Engage."

The speakers for the conference include: Jacqueline

HernÃ¡ndez, COO, Telemundo Media; Steven Melnick, senior VP, marketing, 20th

Century Fox Television; Pete Conolly, executive creative director, BDA

Creative; Daniel DÃ¶rnemann, creative director, loyalkaspar; Kirby Ferguson,

writer, director and filmmaker; Susan Solano Vila, executive VP, marketing,

Telemundo Media; Niels Schuurmans, executive VP, brand marketing and creative,

Spike TV; Scot Safon, executive VP, CNN Worldwide; Stephen Price, editor, Stash Magazine; Brad Schwartz, senior

VP, programming and operations, Fuse; Ben Radatz, partner and cofounder, MK12

Studios; Dan Bragg, VP, Marketing science; Jim Dreesen, managing Director,

consumer marketing, PBS; Dan Pappalardo, executive creative director and

founder, Troika; Neil Berkeley, producer, director, writer and cinematographer;

Lee Hunt, principal, Lee Hunt LLC; Kevin Vitale, VP, creative and brand

strategy, IFC; and Mark Valentine,

cofounder and creative Director, ANATOMY.

"We are excited to welcome this diverse group of speakers to

PromaxBDA: The Conference 2013," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and

CEO of PromaxBDA. "These speakers will deliver on our conference theme of

"Engage" as they challenge the audience to engage their minds, each other and

the future of television marketing, promotion and design."

The conference will be held June 18-20 at the JW

Marriott at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.