PromaxBDA Announces First 2012 Conference Speakers

PromaxBDA has announced the first of its speaker lineup for its annual three-day conference, this year with the theme "Connecting. Together."



The 2012 event will bring together marketing, promotion and design executives to share the latest techniques, tools and technologies in the industry. The list of speakers is as follows:

Rick Haskins, executive VP, marketing & digital programs, The CW

Suzanne Kolb, president, E! Entertainment

Bruce Mau, co-founder, Massive Change Network

Chris McCumber, co-president, USA Network

Paula Kerger, president and CEO, PBS

Deb Roy, co-founder & CEO, Bluefin Labs

Amy Winter, TLC general manager, Discovery Communications

Jonah Lehrer, contributing editor, Wired

Roy Spence, chairman & co-founder, GSD&M, CEO & co-founder, The Purpose Institute

"We are delighted to welcome this dynamic group of leaders representing broadcasting, cable, digital media and the marketing, promotion and design community to this year's conference," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA International. "With our theme for 2012 of 'Connecting. Together.,' the unique perspective these speakers bring to our members will coincide with that message, as they continue to emerge and converge as driving forces in a shifting, rapid-paced industry."

The 2012 Conference will be held June 12-14 at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.