PromaxBDA Announces Additional Speakers for 2011 Conference

PromaxBDA announced Wednesday the lineup of speakers to join the annual 2011 Conference in New York. In addition to keynote speaker Al Gore, joining the roster are Elmore Leonard, screenwriter, author and Justified executive producer; Anderson Cooper, host of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360° (and Anderson, which premieres in September); Jeff Zucker, former president and CEO, NBCU; Jill Beraud, PepsiCo CMO and Joint Ventures president; Paul Lavoie, chairman and co-founder, TAXI and Kyle Cooper, modern film title designer.

Alongside the newly announced speakers will be leaders from the design and creative field, including Jakob Trollbäck, president/executive creative director of Trollbäck + Company; Vivian Rosenthal, co-founder of Tronic; Linda Ong, president, Trust Consulting; Joan Gratz, director, GratzFilm; Amber Tarshis, CMO, The Hub; Teressa Iezzi, editor, Advertising Age's Creativity and Ada Whitney, co-founder/creative director, Beehive.

"I am extremely proud to welcome this intrepid group of compelling speakers whose impressive combined credits span across all areas of the entertainment spectrum," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA. "Each speaker will offer a uniquely personal and timely perspective about the business to share with our PromaxBDA members who continue to emerge as marketing leaders in a shifting, high speed industry."

Previously announces special guests include musician Gene Simmons, Motionographer.com founder Justin Cone, IfWeRanTheWorld founder and CEO Cindy Gallop and Dentsu Network COO John Partilla. More speakers and sessions will be announced as the date approaches. The conference will be held from June 28-30 at the Hilton in New York.