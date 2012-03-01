PromaxBDA Announces 2012 Station Summit Speakers

PromaxBDA announced Thursday the first group of speakers

slated for its 2012 Station Summit.

Valari Dobson Staab, president of NBC Owned Television

Stations; Cory Bergman, GM of BreakingNews.com and founder of

LostRemote.com; and Michael D. Hais and Morley Winograd, coauthors of Millennial Momentum: How a New Generation Is

Remaking America, will attend the marketing, promotion and design

professionals' association's annual summit.

Staab will join a state of the industry panel, while Bergman will speak on

social media practices and its place in marketing. Hais and Winograd will

discuss the millennials' impact on American life.

The Station Summit will be held from June 26-29 in Las

Vegas.