PromaxBDA Announces 2012 Station Summit Speakers
PromaxBDA announced Thursday the first group of speakers
slated for its 2012 Station Summit.
Valari Dobson Staab, president of NBC Owned Television
Stations; Cory Bergman, GM of BreakingNews.com and founder of
LostRemote.com; and Michael D. Hais and Morley Winograd, coauthors of Millennial Momentum: How a New Generation Is
Remaking America, will attend the marketing, promotion and design
professionals' association's annual summit.
Staab will join a state of the industry panel, while Bergman will speak on
social media practices and its place in marketing. Hais and Winograd will
discuss the millennials' impact on American life.
The Station Summit will be held from June 26-29 in Las
Vegas.
