The Promax Experience

With TV viewers turning to the Internet and wireless devices for entertainment options, marketing and promotional execs face a new challenge in peddling their traditional TV products and attracting users to new digital extensions. At this week's Promax/Broadcast Designers' Association (Promax/BDA) conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York, top station and cable executives and branding and marketing consultants will dish on ways to communicate all of these platforms and place their bets on the next big trends.

Here are some of the week's top events:

Tuesday, June 20

Best of HD, 2 p.m.

As high-definition starts to take off, HD programmer Voom's creative director shares tips on HD promotions and design.

Broadcast Super Session, 2 p.m.

Local marketing experts give the lowdown on sweeps promotions and news strategies, as well as ideas for controlling costs.

Best of Cable, 3 p.m.

Cable networks share their best promos and content to lure viewers to broadband.

Brand Builders Reception, 6:30 p.m. (invitation only)

Wednesday, June 21

Opening session, 9 a.m.

Top station-group executives, promotion bigwigs and ad execs discuss the business outlook for the next year.

New Best Practices 2006, 2 p.m.

Branding consultant Lee Hunt presents top Promax/BDA ideas for breaking through the clutter and creating TV-proof spots.

Marketing to Millennials, 2 p.m.

Consulting firm Frank N. Magid Associates reveals new research on what young consumers want and how media companies can better reach them.

Get Current, 4:30 p.m.

Executives from Al Gore's youth-skewing cable network, Current TV, talk about the challenges of viewer-created content and promoting it.

Thursday, June 22

Hardball with Chris Matthews, 9 a.m.

MSNBC host Matthews will adapt his cable show for TV topics and grill top TV marketing chiefs on trends in marketing and promotion.

The Site, 9:45 a.m.

NBC Entertainment's top promo exec, Frank Radice, hosts digital-media execs on Internet marketing and advertising.

Best Practices for Moving Your TV Brand to CellPhones and the Web, 12:30 p.m.

Tips from stations around the country on leveraging TV assets and content on new-media platforms

Ebert & Roeper Review the Promos, 3 p.m.

Two of TV's toughest critics, Roger Ebert and Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times columnists and hosts of Ebert & Roeper, critique promos submitted by Promax/BDA members. An annual bloodbath

2006 Promax Awards Show, 8 p.m.