Project Blueprint Shows ESPN Improving Digital Traffic
ESPN has been steadily improving its digital traffic,
according to research conducted by comScore and Arbitron. In at least one
month, 18 million men 18-plus have accessed ESPN content via a mobile device,
whereas only 16 million men used a PC or laptop. The data also shows that nine
million men 18-plus used both, in
an article by MediaPost.
When comparing the general population, however, 26 million
used a laptop/PC, while 24 million used a mobile device; 12 million used both, the story said.
Research firms comScore and Arbitron are undergoing Project
Blueprint, a study on ESPN content consumption across five platforms, according to the report. The story said the companies released the digital data at the Advertising Research Foundation
conference on Monday.
With Project Blueprint, comScore, using census-based
methods, and Arbitron, using a panel of 2,000 people, are combining their
research capabilities and methods to examine data across TV, radio, tablets,
smartphones and PCs/laptops, according to the story. Those in the Arbitron panel are a subset of the
70,000 in its national Portable People Meter sample, and 469 people involved in
the panel only own a radio or TV, the article said.
Extensive research will be conducted in early April, May and
June, with further results released in June, noted the report.
At the conference on Monday during the presentation, ESPN
research executive Glenn Enoch said that the study's aim is "feasibility," the story said.
