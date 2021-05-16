Programming Review: 'Run the World'

Starz delves into the complexities of female friendships in its new original dramedy, Run the World.

Set in present day Harlem, Run The World centers on the lives and relationships of four Black female friends who navigate their way through their thirties faced with the everyday challenges of career, relationships, marriage and children.

Whether it’s Sondi (Corbin Reid) dealing with her relationship with a single father (Stephen Bishop); Whitney (Amber Stevens West) worrying over her upcoming nuptials; Ella (Andrea Bordeaux) taking a humbling job as a website writer and potentially getting back with a former boyfriend; or Renee (Bresha Webb), dealing with uncertainty over her marriage and future, Run The World tells each woman's story in an unapologetic, bold, straightforward and grounded manner that’s feels genuine.

While comparisons will inevitably be made between Run The World and genre predecessors such as Girlfriends and Living Single (the latter of which Run the World executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser created) -- along with Sex In The City (there’s a humorous Mr. Big reference in the pilot episode) -- Starz has created a series that stands on its own two feet in terms of its feel and flow. The characters feel more like sisters than friends who talk freely and openly about virtually every dynamic of their lives, including their sexual escapades.

Run The World creator Leigh Davenport successfully channels the charm and strength of the camaraderie between the four ladies into an entertaining eight-episode journey. Viewers will embrace how their friendship remains steadfast and loyal through the challenges that they face -- both societal and self-created -- as together they shoot for “world domination” with control over both their professional and personal lives.