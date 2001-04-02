Rick Krim, senior VP, talent acquisitions and marketing, EMI Publishing, New York, named executive VP, talent and music programming, VH1, New York.

Paul Maatta, senior VP and general council, Warner Brothers, Burbank, Calif., named executive VP/general counsel.

Marc Brody, syndication sales executive, Universal Worldwide Television, New York, named VP, Northeast sales.

Skiff Wagner, VP, e-commerce and advance technology, Universal Studios, Los Angeles, joins Scripps Network, Knoxville, Tenn., as chief information officer.

John Beyler, director, engineering, HBO, New York, named VP, technology, Starz Encore Group LLC, Englewood, Colo.

Richard Wellerstein, VP, library development, Sony/TriStar, Los Angeles, joins iN Demand, Los Angeles, as senior director, theatrical programming and acquisition.