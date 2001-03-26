Clark Bunting,

executive VP/GM, Animal Planet, Bethesda, Md., named executive VP/GM, Discovery Channel, Bethesda, Md.

Brad Hart, executive director, production and programming, Paramount Television, Hollywood, Calif., promoted to VP.

Marianne Goode, VP, television, Rondor Music International, Los Angeles, joins Lifetime Television, Los Angeles as VP, music.

Heather Smith-Prout, associate director, The Montel Williams Show, New York, promoted to director.

Seth Magalaner, coordinating producer, Fox Sports Net, San Francisco, named news director, Fox Sport Net, Seattle.

Appointments at USA Cable, New York: John D. Spaet director, ad sales, About.com, New York, joins as president, advertising sales; John Silvestri, executive VP, advertising sales, promoted to general sales manager/executive VP.

Joanne Burns, VP, sales, King World Productions, Los Angeles, joins Twentieth Television, Los Angeles as senior VP, marketing, research and strategic planning.

Sam Strang, GM, International Sports and Entertainment Strategies, Australia, joins the National Basketball Association, New York, as VP, global marketing partnerships.

Corey Silverman, advertising sales director, Eastern region, Bravo Networks, New York, promoted to VP, national advertising sales, Eastern division.

Natasha Sinel Cohen, manager, business development, Showtime, New York, promoted to director, business development, Digital Media Group, Showtime.