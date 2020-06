Appointments at Odyssey Network, Los Angeles: Alan Perris, senior VP, programming, Telepictures, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, programming; Ron Stark, founder/president, Star Kreative Services, Alta Loma, Calif., joins as VP, affiliate marketing.

Appointments at ESPN, Bristol, Conn: Len DeLuca,

senior VP, program development, adds to his duties senior VP, programming strategy; Mark Shapiro, VP/GM, ESPN Classic, adds to his duties management, ESPN Original Entertainment.

Appointments at TRIO, New York: Andrew Cohen,

senior producer, CBS News' The Early Show, New York, joins as VP, original production; Kris Slava, director, drama, A&E Network, New York, joins as VP, acquisitions and scheduling.

Debbie McClellan, senior director, corporate communications and special projects, The Jim Henson Co., Los Angeles, promoted to VP, corporate communications and publicity worldwide.

Tamara Brown, director, project management, Mamamedia.com, New York, joins Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, as VP, marketing.

Appointments at Bravo Networks: Wendy Conrad,

regional sales manager, southern region, Dallas, Texas, promoted to account director; Brittany Griffin, regional sales manager, eastern region, New York, promoted to account director.