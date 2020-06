Programming

Appointments at The Walt Disney Company: Jody Dreyer,

senior VP, corporate synergy and special projects, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, corporate public service; Susan Fox,

deputy chief, mass media bureau, FCC, Washington, named VP, government relations.

George NeJame,

director, production and broadcast operations, Tribune Entertainment Company, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Rosalie Muskatt,

executive producer and book acquisitions executive, Columbia TriStar Television, New York, joins Court TV, New York, as VP, original movies.

Long Ellis,

director, broadcast television, OneMediaPlace, New York, joins Comedy Central, New York, as VP, sales planning and operations.

Jennifer Dingwall,

senior director, domestic sales, Fox Family Worldwide, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Appointments at Odyssey Networks: Joan Behan,

director, communications and publicity, New York, promoted to executive director; Joseph Johnson,

director, creative services, Los Angeles, promoted to senior director.